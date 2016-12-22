Ivanka Trump was harassed on a JetBlue flight

Ivanka Trump was harassed on a JetBlue flight by a passenger who was then removed along with his husband, according to published reports. (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Makela)

Comments

More like this

Subway, bus and commuter rail service will change New Year’s Eve transit info you need to know The Tiffany & Co. flagship store near Trump SBS trying to ease concerns for businesses near Trump Tower Submissions to the Times Square Wishing Wall are Turn your hopes for 2017 into NYE Times Square confetti

Comments