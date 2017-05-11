HIGHLIGHTS Joseph Ponte used city-issued car for trips to Maine

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday likened the uproar embroiling his jail commissioner’s improper out-of-state trips to the election-season controversy over Hillary Clinton’s home-brew email server.

Shrugging off criticism that Commissioner Joseph Ponte committed an ethical lapse by driving 18,500 miles back and forth to coastal Maine in his city-issued car and was absent from the city for a quarter of 2016, de Blasio said people’s discussion of Ponte should be on how “he’s done really good work for this city.”

“All people want to talk about is the godforsaken cars. I feel like when Bernie Sanders said in that debate, ‘Enough with the damn emails,’ ” de Blasio told Brian Lehrer on the weekly #AskTheMayor radio show on WNYC.

That debate was Oct. 13, 2015, when Sanders, the Vermont senator who mounted a competitive but unsuccessful challenge to Clinton’s bid for the Democratic nomination for the presidency, told a debate audience that he was “sick and tired” of hearing about how Clinton communicated via a private server in her home’s basement instead of the State Department’s email system.

Also Thursday, de Blasio rebuffed a call a day earlier for Ponte’s resignation by ally City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito. She said the car controversy and allegations that Ponte subordinates spied on city Department of Investigation probers, and kept up the practice after being told to stop, hobble his ability to lead the Department of Correction.

The mayor promised that Ponte, along the other 20 subordinates also identified in an April Department of Investigation report as wrongly using city-owned take-home cars for personal business, would repay the city for tolls, gas and other expenses going back to 2014, when Ponte took office.

De Blasio has maintained Ponte got bad advice that he was allowed to use the car for personal use, although written guidelines explicitly ban the practice.

“He will pay for every mile and every gallon of gas,” he said.

The mayor pointed to Ponte’s achievements, such as eliminating solitary confinement for young people and providing more education for inmates.

Other statistics, however, are up, such as inmate-on-inmate violence and injuries from inmate assaults on staffers.