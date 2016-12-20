Friends and colleagues of the Harlem radio DJ that was fatally mowed down in a hit-and-run were mourning on Tuesday as police searched for the driver who killed him.

Jean Paul Guerrero, 39, was crossing the street at the corner of Sheffield and Jamaica avenues in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn, at about 4 a.m. on Monday when he was struck by a black four-door sedan, police said.

Guerrero, who goes by the Spanish radio moniker DJ Jinx Paul on Mega 97.9, was taken to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The car that hit him was last seen driving west on Fulton Street toward Eastern Parkway, police said.

Those at the radio station where Guerrero worked were in mourning on Tuesday.

Alex Sensation, another DJ at the station, posted a photo to his Instagram on Tuesday morning, honoring his late friend.

“I was always proud of you and I will remember you forever,” he wrote, translated from Spanish.

On Monday, he posted that Guerrero was “like a son to me” after the pair met working in nightclubs in the city.

“He was respectful, caring, kind and always with a smile on his face,” he wrote.

For its part, the station was asking for help in finding the person driving that sedan, calling Guerrero’s death “sudden and tragic,” and asking people with information to call the NYPD’s Crime Stopper’s tip line.

“With his natural and contagious sympathy, Jinx Paul won the affection of all who worked with him on Mega 97.9 and 93.1 Love from the first day he set foot in our home on 56th Street in Manhattan,” the station wrote on its Facebook page, translated from Spanish.

“We will always remember him as an inescapable and hardworking companion, as well as the friend in whom he can always be trusted. We cordially send our sincere condolences to your family and friends, both here in the United States and in your native Ecuador.”