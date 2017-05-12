HIGHLIGHTS Joseph Ponte improperly used city-issued car for trips to Maine

The city’s embattled jails commissioner, Joseph Ponte, resigned on Friday, weeks after Ponte was scolded for breaking municipal ethics rules by driving his city-issued car on 18,500 miles of improper out-of-state trips and billing taxpayers for tolls and gas.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Ponte's resignation Friday afternoon, praising him for his work in making the city's jails safer, despite criticisms involving violence among inmates and against staffers at Rikers Island.

Before stepping down, Ponte, 70, who has overseen the Department of Correction since March 2014, had been tasked with helping to carry out a plan to close Rikers within 10 years.

“I want to thank the uniformed and non-uniformed staff of the Department of Correction for the tremendous job they have done over the past three years to bring about meaningful reform and build a culture of safety at the Department," Ponte said in a statement Friday.

"Without their hard work, the comprehensive reforms of the 14-point anti-violence reform agenda would not have gotten off the ground. That agenda is their agenda."

In recent days, Ponte had been vague about whether he would stay in the post amid the uproar over the trips, mostly to his native New England, where he spent nearly a quarter of 2016 in Maine, according to a report issued by the city’s Department of Investigation.

The Department of Investigation later accused Ponte’s top aide in charge of internal affairs of spying on its investigators — and continuing to spy even after instructed to stop.

But Mayor Bill de Blasio has resolutely defended Ponte since the scandal broke, maintaining that Ponte got incorrect oral advice that personal use of city vehicles was allowed, although written guidelines explicitly ban the practice.

The mayor pointed to Ponte’s achievements, such as eliminating solitary confinement for young people and providing more education for inmates.

Other statistics, however, are up, such as inmate-on-inmate violence and injuries from inmate assaults on staffers.

De Blasio recruited Ponte, a former prison guard and Marine from Maine, to clean up the city’s troubled jail system, which is under federal supervision. The U.S. Department of Justice called Rikers Island, the city’s main jail complex, a place of “deep-seated violence,” and challenged conditions there in court.

Earlier Thursday, de Blasio likened the uproar embroiling Ponte’s improper out-of-state car trips to the election-season controversy over Hillary Clinton’s home-brew email server.

“All people want to talk about is the godforsaken cars. I feel like when Bernie Sanders said in that debate, ‘Enough with the damn emails,’ ” de Blasio told Brian Lehrer on the weekly #AskTheMayor radio show on WNYC.

In a statement, after the announcement of his resignation, Ponte counted off a string of accomplishments by his staff.

“I am happy to have spent the last chapter of my career in New York City," he said. "It was a privilege to work with the men and women of the Department as we reduced violence and the overuse of punitive segregation, brought on 3,700 new officers, retrained a large part of the staff, added thousands of security cameras, and provided new opportunities for education and training for inmates, among many other initiatives. I’m confident that all the hard work we’ve accomplished has positioned the Department for even more meaningful reform in the days ahead. It has truly been my honor to serve as Commissioner of the New York City Department of Correction.”

De Blasio said the city is currently looking for a replacement for Ponte.

"I will be looking for the same experience and progressive commitment to smart, effective correctional policy that Commissioner Ponte's career has epitomized," the mayor said.