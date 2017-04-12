A state appeals court judge was found dead, floating in the Hudson River Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Sheila Abdus-Salaam, 65, of Manhattan, was discovered in the water near West 132nd Street around 1:45 p.m. She was removed from the river by the NYPD’s Harbor Unit near West 125th and Marginal streets where she was pronounced dead, according to cops.

Abdus-Salaam was an associate justice on the state’s Court of Appeals, nominated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2013, and the first black woman to hold the seat.

Following the news of her death, Cuomo said Abdus-Salaam was a “trailblazing jurist whose life in public service was in pursuit of a more fair and more just New York for all.”

“As the first African-American woman to be appointed to the state’s Court of Appeals, she was a pioneer,” Cuomo said in the emailed statement. “Through her writings, her wisdom, and her unshakable moral compass, she was a force for good whose legacy will be felt for years to come.”

Abdus-Salaam’s death also came as a shock to colleagues who recalled a fine jurist. “She was a lovely genteel lady,” said former Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman. “This is a shock, what more is there to say.”

Police said a missing person’s report had been filed for Abdus-Salaam before she was found in the Hudson River. Her death is being investigated as a possible suicide, a law enforcement source said.

The city medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

With Newsday