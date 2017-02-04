A person is in custody in connection to the death of Karina Vetrano, the NYPD said on Saturday.

The person being questioned, a man, was not under arrest as of late Saturday night, according to a police source. He was picked up by investigators in the East New York area.

Charges have not been filed, and police declined to provide further information.

Police plan to hold a news briefing Sunday to discuss any new developments in the investigation.

Vetrano, 30, who lived in Queens, went for a run around 5 p.m. on Aug. 2 near her Howard Beach home. A few hours later, her body was found face down in a marshy area, about 15 feet from a trail near 161st Avenue and 78th Street in Spring Creek Park, police said.

Police were able to recover DNA samples from Vetrano’s neck, under her fingernails and on her cellphone, but were not able to match it to any known individual.

The six-month investigation sparked the launch of a GoFundMe page for Vetrano, which has raised more than $287,000 to date.

With Newsday