A suspect is in custody in connection to the death of Karina Vetrano, the NYPD said on Saturday.

Charges have not yet been filed, and police declined to provide further information on the suspect.

Vetrano, 30, who lived in Queens, went for a run near 5 p.m. on Aug. 2 near her Howard Beach home. A few hours later, her body was found face down in a marshy area, about 15 feet from a trail near 161st Avenue and 78th Street in Spring Creek Park.