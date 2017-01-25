The founder of popular hip-hop website WorldStarHipHop.com died, the site confirmed through Twitter on Tuesday.

Lee O’Denat, who was known as Q and grew up in Hollis, Queens, died in San Diego on Monday. He was 43.

O’Denat was at a local business about 5:30 p.m. when he became unresponsive and paramedics were not able to resuscitate him, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. O’Denat died of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to the office, with obesity as a contributing condition.

O’Denat was at a massage parlor at the time, according to Los Angeles Times.

“We ask that you remember Q in your prayers and raise a toast to the sky in his name. RIP,” WorldStarHipHop tweeted, calling him a “brilliant businessman who championed urban culture.”

O’Denat was a “devoted father,” according to the site, “and one of the nicest, most generous persons to ever grace this planet.”

WorldStarHipHop was founded in 2005 and won the BET award for Best Hip Hop Blog Site every year in a row from 2010 to 2015, according to the site’s Facebook page.