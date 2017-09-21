One person died and another recovered after contracting Legionnaires’ disease in the same Queens apartment building, the city health department said.

The two cases occurred within a two-month period at one of the Parker Towers on Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills, the department said in a statement.

“One person recovered, and one elderly person with health conditions died,” the statement said. More information about the individuals was not immediately available.

Tenants of the building have been notified, officials said, and the health department is working with the building’s management to test the hot water plumbing system, where the Legionella bacteria is typically found. The building does not have a cooling tower.

Legionnaires’ disease is contracted by breathing in water vapor containing the bacteria. It is not contagious and can be treated with antibiotics.

The water in the building where the cases occurred is still safe to use and drink, but residents over 50 years old, people with chronic lung disease and anyone with a compromised immune system should take extra precautions, including taking baths instead of showers to reduce exposure to water vapor, the health department said.

“Adults with flu-like symptoms, fever, cough, or difficulty breathing should seek immediate medical attention,” the department said.