Beth Hamedrash Hagodol synagogue was burned down on Sunday, May 14, 2017. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, but a surveillance video caught three kids running from the area at the time, police said.

The remnants of Beth Hamedrash Hagodol synagogue a day after a 3-alarm fire destroyed the 167-year-old house of worship on the Lower East Side in Manhattan, Monday, May 15, 2017. The building, built in 1850, was closed in 2007 after another fire destroyed the roof and caused structural damage, according to advocates for the synagogue. (Credit: Charles Eckert)

The Beth Hamedrash Hagodol synagogue at 60 Norfolk St. was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling the flames, the FDNY said. (Credit: Charles Eckert)

Investigators are currently reviewing a surveillance video of kids seen fleeing the area of the Beth Hamedrash Hagodol synagogue near the time of the fire, but the cause of the blaze has not yet been determined, according to the NYPD. (Credit: Charles Eckert)

