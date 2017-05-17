A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with setting fire to the Lower East Side synagogue that burned to the ground on Sunday, police said.

The boy, who lives a half mile from the Beth Hamedrash Hagodol synagogue, was taken into custody at about 8 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Investigators had been reviewing footage of three kids running near the location of the synagogue around the time of the fire. They were able to locate the individuals depicted in the video and one was charged, a law enforcement source said.

The landmarked building was set on fire at about 7 p.m. on Sunday, nearly destroying it.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.