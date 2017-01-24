Malia Obama is coming to New York.

The former first daughter landed an internship with Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, The Hollywood Reporter says.

Malia, 18, will begin the internship at The Weinstein Co.'s New York offices in February, according to Hollywood Reporter. She plans to attend Harvard University in the fall, but is currently taking a gap year between high school and college.

This isn't Malia's first Hollywood internship: She interned on the set of HBO series "Girls" in the summer of 2015 and she worked on Halle Berry's CBS show "Extant" before that.

The Weinstein Co., run by Harvey and his brother, is behind Oscar-nominated film "Lion," as well as past Oscar winners "The Artist" and "The King's Speech."