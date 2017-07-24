An 18-year-old who was riding a skateboard was hit and killed by an SUV in Brooklyn Sunday only a few blocks from his home, the NYPD said.

Police responded to a 911 call around 3:10 p.m. at West 10th Street and Avenue T and found the 18-year-old lying in the street, cops said. He was unconscious and unresponsive at the time, they added.

The victim, identified by police as Alejandro Tello, from Gravesend, was pronounced dead at Maimonides Medical Center.

Upon further investigation of surveillance footage surrounding the area, police determined that a white BMW SUV hit Tello as it turned southbound onto West 10th Street and then fled the scene. Tello was riding his skateboard into the crosswalk along Avenue T at the time.

The vehicle was located on Bay 14th Street around 3 a.m. Monday, police said. The driver of the SUV remains at large and the investigation is ongoing.