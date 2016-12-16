A suspect in Brooklyn has asked other men

A suspect in Brooklyn has asked other men if they are Muslim before punching them in the face, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

Comments

More like this

The first phase of the Second Avenue subway Cost of Second Avenue subway concerns experts Menachem Stark was abducted outside his office in 4th man charged in killing of Menachem Stark Julio Nivelo, also known as David Vargas, has NYPD identifies man who stole bucket of gold flakes

Comments