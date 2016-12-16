Police are looking for a man they say asked people if they were Muslim before attacking them in Brooklyn.

In two separate incidents, both in Bedford-Stuyvesant, the individual approached a man, asked, “Are you Muslim?” and punched him in the face, cops said.

The first incident, on Dec. 4, involved a 20-year-old man. He was walking near on Gates Avenue when he was approached by the suspect, police said. The suspect was with other people in this case and one of the others pushed the victim to the ground after the suspect punched him. The victim took himself to Elmhurst Hospital Center and was treated for a broken jaw, police said.

In the second incident, on Dec. 12, the suspect punched a 58-year-old man on Marcus Garvey Boulevard and Vernon Avenue, police said. The victim sustained swelling and bleeding to the nose and was taken to Woodhull Medical Center.

The suspect is described as approximately 35 years old, 6 feet tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a beard. He was last scene wearing a black hooded jacket with gray sweatpants, police said.