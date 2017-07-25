A 19-year-old Bronx man was arrested after he attempted to sexually assault four women in less than four hours in Crown Heights earlier this month, police said Tuesday.

Dennis Ofuoma followed four women to their apartments between 11:45 p.m. on July 12, 2017, and 3:35 a.m. on July 13, 2017, police said.

In the first incident, Ofuoma covered the 22-year-old woman’s mouth, pressed her against a wall and told her he wanted sex, according to police. The woman screamed and fought him off.

Ofuoma then attacked three other women, ages 22, 29 and 32, police said. In one of the incidents, he claimed to have a knife.

All the women fought Ofuoma off, police said.

Ofuoma, who was caught on surveillance video without his shirt on, was charged with sex abuse, burglary and harassment, police said.