A suspect has been charged in connection with body parts that were discovered at a trash facility in the Bronx last week.

Somorie Moses, 40, was charged with concealment of a human corpse Sunday morning, police said.

An NYPD spokeswoman said officers searched Moses’ Brooklyn home overnight, but would not comment on if any evidence was found there.

The arrest comes five days after the torso and leg of an adult woman were unearthed at the Metropolitan Transfer Station, a privately owned facility on Halleck Street in Hunts Point, cops said.

A day later, on Wednesday, a law enforcement source said officers found both arms without hands.

The discovered leg was also missing the foot, the source said.

A Metropolitan Transfer Station worker told reporters that the trash comes from commercial businesses across the five boroughs.

The woman has not been identified and her cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

