A 20-year-old man was charged on Wednesday in the midtown stabbing of a tourist who was in New York to propose to his girlfriend, police said.

Steven Tlapanco was charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Tlapanco allegedly stabbed 23-year-old Washington state resident Connor Rasmussen in the back of the head as he walked with friends on Madison Avenue and East 46th Street about 2 a.m. on Dec. 18, police said.

Rasmussen was ambushed from behind, his now-fiancée Jordan Asher said earlier this month, and he pulled the knife out himself. He was recovering at home in Washington state only a day later.

Rasmussen had traveled to New York -- the first time he'd ever been to the city -- to surprise Asher who was already on vacation in the city with her mom and friends. He proposed in Central Park.

Arraignment information for Tlapanco was not immediately available.