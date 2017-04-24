A 19-year-old man was electrocuted when he jumped onto the third rail of the subway tracks at the 59th Street/Lexington Avenue station on Monday as police were looking for him, a police source said.

The incident disrupted service on the Nos. 4, 5 and 6 trains on Monday evening.

The man, who was not immediately identified, had apparently been part of a group that robbed a newsstand on the street and fled into the busy Upper East Side station, police said.

People on the street alerted nearby cops to the crime and police followed into the station. The man then came out from behind a pillar and spotted police before jumping onto the tracks, cops said.

A law enforcement source said the man had more than two dozen prior arrests.

The Force Investigation Division will investigate the incident, which is typical in this type of situation, the police source said.

By Monday evening, service on the Lexington line had resumed with delays.