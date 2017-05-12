A man was found dead aboard an A train in Brooklyn on Friday morning, according to the NYPD.

The 57-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, was discovered unconscious on the train at the Jay Street-Metro Tech subway station after police received a 911 call at about 7:55 a.m., police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. There were no arrests and an investigation is ongoing.

The medical examiner will determine a cause of death. The man's identify has not yet been released pending family notification, polices said.