A man randomly attacked a 70-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman, punching them each multiple times, in East Harlem on Saturday night, police said Monday.

The suspect approached the two victims near East 112th Street and Park Avenue shortly after 9 p.m., cops said.

He punched the man in his mouth and stomach and punched the woman in her face and head, according to police.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital and treated for their injuries.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect on Monday. He is described as about 6’2” and believed to be in his 30s, according to police.