Police are looking for a man who set religious books in a Jewish school bus on fire in Brooklyn last week.

The man broke into the parked bus near Division Avenue and Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg at about 6:40 p.m. on April 27, cops said. He then started the fire, burning the books and damaging the front of the bus, they said.

Police did not specify which school the bus was for.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the incident.

Surveillance footage of the suspect was released on Wednesday.