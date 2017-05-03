Police are looking for a man who set fire to religious books inside a school bus in Brooklyn last week.

The man broke into the parked bus near Division Avenue and Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg at about 6:40 p.m. on April 27, police said. He then started the fire, burning the books and damaging the front of the bus, they said. It's not clear which school the bus belonged to.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the incident.

A surveillance image of the suspect was released by police on Wednesday.