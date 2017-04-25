Cops are on the hunt for a man following a stabbing inside a Bronx subway station Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Violence broke out at the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium station around 2:15 p.m. after two men got into an argument, police said. One of the men then stabbed the other with a sharp object, they said.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

The suspect, described as a man in his 20s, remains on the loose.

The subway station serves the B and D lines and is located just steps from Yankee Stadium. The Yankees were set to play in Boston against the Red Sox Tuesday, but the game was postponed due to weather.