A 48-year-old man was charged with a hate crime after he attacked an Asian man and screamed “white power” at him on a midtown street, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Steven Zatorski walked up to the victim near Third Avenue and East 53rd Street at about 10:30 a.m. on Monday and screamed at him, according to a criminal complaint.

“You are a [expletive] immigrant, go back to your country,” he said, according to prosecutors. “What the [expletive] are you doing here? Here is my country. We are white power.”

Zatorski then kicked the man twice on his leg and beat him on his head and face, according to the complaint.

Zatorski, who has three sealed prior arrests, was charged with third-degree assault as a hate crime and third-degree assault.

He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 5.

An attorney for Zatorski did not immediately respond to a request for comment.