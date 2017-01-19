The man who stole a bucket of gold

The man who stole a bucket of gold flakes worth over $1 million from a truck in Manhattan has been arrested, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

Comments

More like this

Jets owner Woody Johnson has been tapped as Trump taps Jets owner as UK ambassador The MTA will raise the MetroCard price to Source: MetroCard to go up to $3 per swipe The We Stand United rally saw Alec Baldwin Alec Baldwin channels Trump at rally

Comments