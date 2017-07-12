A Bronx man was found unconscious with bruising on his head outside a building in Greenwich Village early Wednesday morning, police said.

The 33-year-old man was found face down on the ground at about 2:15 a.m. on Christopher Street between Hudson and Bleecker streets, police said. He had slight bruising on his head, and was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The bruising was likely a result of a fall, and it appears them man may have gone into cardiac arrest, according to police.

The man’s identity was not immediately released.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.