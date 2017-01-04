A knife-wielding 63-year-old man was shot during an altercation with NYPD officers in Brooklyn on Tuesday night and later died at a hospital, police officials said early Wednesday.

The man was identified as James Owens. Other information about him was not available.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers from the 69th Precinct arrived at a residence at 967 E. 99th St. in Canarsie in response to a call of an emotionally disturbed person, NYPD officials said.

The man’s sister had called the NYPD and told them he was acting irrationally, police said.

As the officers entered, the Owens emerged from a backroom, got a 13-inch knife from the kitchen and advanced toward officers, police said.

The officers ordered him to drop the knife, but he refused, police said.

Instead, the man approached the officers, police said. After a jolt from a stun gun of one officer failed to stop him, another officers opened fire, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn, police said.

A knife was recovered at the scene, police said. No officers were injured.

With Timothy Hughes