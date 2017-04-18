A journalist, affiliated with the United Nations, was arrested for multiple bank robberies in Manhattan on Monday, police said.

Abdullahi Shuaibu, 53, is accused of robbing or attempting to rob at least four banks in midtown since Feb. 27, 2017, cops said. Shuaibu, of Queens, worked as a freelancer for the Panapress News Agency with a beat on the U.N., a law enforcement source said. He is also listed as a “communications specialist” for the U.N.

According to police, between Feb. 27 and April 17, Shuaibu robbed or attempted to rob four different banks on Third Avenue and Madison Avenue, usually around 2:30 p.m. Each time, he passed a note to the teller demanding money. It at least one of the cases, the note stated that he had a gun, but no firearm was displayed, police said.

The tellers complied in two of the cases, but it is unclear how much money Shuaibu stole, cops said. If the tellers did not comply, Shuaibu would grab the note and flee.

Shuaibu was charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery.