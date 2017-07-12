Police are looking for two bandits connected to a string of bank robberies in Greenwich Village and Chelsea dating back to 2015.

In a recent incident, a woman appeared to have passed a note to a teller at the Chase Bank on Sixth Avenue, near Washington Square South, demanding money at about 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday and fled with an unspecified amount.

Although cops could not confirm that the robbery matched the pattern, police said the wanted duo — a man and woman — hit that same Chase Bank on Sept. 25, 2015, and passed a note demanding cash, but left without any loot. About 25 minutes later, they hit another Chase on West 4th Street, near Grove Street, passed a threatening note and made off with $1,175. Just last week, on July 8, they hit the Chase on West 4th Street again, passing their signtaure note and running off with $200, police said.

On Dec 21, 2015, the pair hit a Chase bank on Sixth Avenue, between Waverly Place and Greenwich Avenue, police said, repeating the same note-passing ruse and making off with an unspecified amount of cash. The two went on to hold-up Chelsea-area banks on June 27, 2016, July 5, 2016, and July 9, 2016.