Mark your calendar to catch views of the annual Manhattanhenge phenonmenon on one of the following dates this year.

Views of the Manhattanhenge -- the alignment of the sunset with Manhattan's grid, a sight that's inspired photographers and Instagrammers from near and far -- will take place across four days in 2017, according to the American Museum of Natural History.

For a shot of the full sun on the grid, head to prime spots by 8:12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, and at 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12.

If you miss that window, you can still catch a half sun on the grid at 8:13 p.m. on Monday, May 29 and at 8:21 p.m. on Thursday, July 13.

To see the sunset, New Yorkers should go to clear cross streets, such as 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd and 57th streets. The museum recommends standing on the east side, but keeping a clear view of the west so you can still see New Jersey.

To make the moment even more iconic, head to 34th or 42nd streets for striking views of the Empire State and Chrysler buildings.

Plan to get to your viewing spot about a half-hour before the sun is expected to align.