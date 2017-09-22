Hurricane Maria was the strongest storm to hit Puerto Rico in nearly 90 years.

The storm knocked out the island's power system and caused major flooding. Six people were confirmed dead on Friday, officials said.

If you want to help the victims of the hurricane, there are a number of organizations accepting donations. You can also donate supplies to several local drop-off spots.

DONATE MONEY

The fastest option is to donate money to an organization that is providing relief to hurricane victims. The organizations listed below are accredited charities by the Better Business Bureau that are raising money for relief assistance.

Overall aid

American Red Cross

Global Giving

Operation USA

Save the Children

Health: Emergency medicine and supplies

AmeriCares

Direct Relief

MAP International (also faith-based)

Faith-based charities

Islamic Relief USA

Salvation Army

United Methodist Committee on Relief

DONATE SUPPLIES

The city is collecting diapers, baby food, batteries, first aid supplies and feminine hygiene products at the following firehouses and EMS stations between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Only those specific items will be accepted. They will be delivered to families in Puerto Rico, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Manhattan

Engine 91: 242 East 111th St. (East Harlem)

Engine 95/Ladder 36: 29 Vermilyea Ave. (Inwood)

Engine 28/Ladder 11: 222 East Second St. (Lower East Side)

Bronx

EMS Station 26: 1264 Boston Rd. (Morrisania)

EMS Station 55: 3134 Park Ave. (Melrose)

Engine 64/Ladder 47: 1214 Castle Hill Ave. (Castle Hill)

Engine 83/Ladder 29: 618 East 138th St. (Mott Haven/South Bronx)

Queens

Engine 316: 27-12 Kearney St. (East Elmhurst)

Engine 289/Ladder 138: 97-28 43rd Ave. (Corona)

Engine 307/Ladder 154: 81-17 Northern Blvd. (Jackson Heights)

Brooklyn

Engine 271/Ladder 124: 392 Himrod St. (Bushwick)

Engine 277/Ladder 112: 582 Knickerbocker Ave. (Bushwick)

Engine 201/Ladder 114: 5113 Fourth Ave. ( Sunset Park)

Engine 228: 436 39th St. (Sunset Park)

Engine 218: 650 Hart St. (Bushwick)

Staten Island

Engine 153/Ladder 77: 74 Broad St. (Stapleton)

Engine 157/Ladder 80: 1573 Castleton Ave. (Port Richmond)

Ladder 79: 1189 Castleton Ave.0 (Port Richmond)

With Reuters