Megyn Kelly, one of Fox News’ biggest stars, is leaving the network for NBC News.

Kelly will host her own one-hour daytime show on the network, NBCUniversal News Group chairman Andrew Lack announced on Tuesday. She will have a hand in developing the weekday show, which does not yet have a set timeslot.

“Megyn is an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career,” Lack said in a news release. “She’s demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we’re lucky to have her."

The multi-year agreement also includes an anchor spot on a "news magazine show" which will air on Sunday nights as well as regular contributions breaking news and events coverage, and special political programming, the statement said. The cost of Kelly's deal with NBC News was not disclosed.

"Over a dozen years ago I started at Fox News in a job that would change my life. Now, I have decided to end my time at FNC, incredibly enriched for the experiences I've had," Kelly said in a statement posted on Facebook and Twitter “…While I will greatly miss my colleagues at Fox, I am delighted to be joining the NBC News family and taking on a new challenge. I remain deeply grateful to Fox News, to Rupert, Lachlan and James Murdoch, and especially to all of the FNC viewers, who have taught me so much about what really matters. More to come soon.”

An ending, and a new beginning... pic.twitter.com/clyKaDpQTW — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 3, 2017

Kelly joined Fox in 2004 as a Washington-based correspondent before rising to host prime-time show "The Kelly File." NBC News called out key metrics in its statement, notably that "The Kelly File" is regularly the No. 1 cable news program in the coveted 25-54 demographic.

In her 12 years with Fox News, Kelly rose to become the second-most-watched host on the network, behind Bill O'Reilly, and her departure will likely create a massive shift in Fox News' prime-time scheduling.

It remains unclear if Fox News will allow Kelly to break her current contract, which isn't up until this summer. The network's parent company, 21st Century Fox, had offered the popular host $20 million a year to stay past her contract's expiration, the New York Times reported.

NBC Universal is owned by Comcast Corp.

A request for comment from Fox News was not immediately returned.