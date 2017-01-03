Megyn Kelly announced on social media on Tuesday,

Megyn Kelly announced on social media on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2017, that she is leaving Fox News for NBC News. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Jim Watson)

Comments

More like this

Hillary Clinton will attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration Reports: Hillary Clinton will attend Trump’s inauguration Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, joined by Sen. Bernie Cuomo proposes path to free college tuition for NY students Two state lawmakers are suing to stop Mayor Lawmakers file suit to stop purge of IDNYC records

Comments