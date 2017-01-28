Television host Megyn Kelly is expected to begin

Television host Megyn Kelly is expected to begin at NBC in the spring. (Credit: AFP Getty Images / Jim Watson)

Comments

More like this

After an executive order banning travel from seven Refugees detained at JFK, other passengers held abroad after order President Donald Trump has signed multiple executive orders What you need to know about executive actions U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley Nikki Haley: ‘Taking names’ on first day at UN

Comments