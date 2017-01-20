President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump

President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive at the White House on inauguration day, Jan. 20, 2017, with a wrapped gift from Tiffany & Co. -- to meet with former President Barack Obama and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama. (Credit: Getty Images/Mark Wilson)

