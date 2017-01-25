Two men were fatally shot in their heads by a masked gunman inside a commercial loan business on Staten Island Tuesday night, police said.

The men, 57 and 52 years old, were the business on Buel Avenue in Dongan Hills, the address of Universal Merchant Funding, at about 6:15 p.m., police said. The gunman entered the building and shot both men in a back room, they said.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

It is not immediately clear if anything was taken from the business or what the shooter’s motive was. There is no further description of the suspect, who fled in a vehicle police said.

One of the men was identified as Michael Genovese, 57, of Edgewater, New Jersey. The identity of the other man has not been released, pending family notification.