Police are looking for two men in Brooklyn who have stolen several pairs of Yeezy sneakers at gunpoint, after arranging to meet the victims on Facebook.

The suspects have targeted men between the ages of 17 and 21, agreeing to purchase items from them, police said. One or both of the suspects show up to the meetings, which have taken place in Flatbush between April 28 and July 12, display a gun and steal the products.

The men have gotten away with five pairs of Yeezy sneakers, an iPhone, an Apple Watch and over $200 in cash, according to police.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the suspects on Tuesday in hopes of identifying them.