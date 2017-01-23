Police are looking for three men who attacked another man with machetes and a knife inside a Bronx apartment building, the NYPD said Sunday night.

The three suspects assaulted a 25-year-old man Saturday night at about 11:10 p.m. inside 3029 Briggs Avenue in Bedford Park, cops said. The suspects cut off the victim’s left pinky, they said. The victim also had multiple lacerations to his arms and legs.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

The suspects, who fled in an unknown direction, are believed to be in their 20s.

One was last seen in a blue and white New York Giants jacket, a blue baseball cap and white sneakers. The second was last seen wearing a blue jacket, a dark colored baseball cap, white pants and black sneakers, and the third was last seen with his hair in a ponytail, wearing a black T-shirt, dark colored pants and white sneakers, cops said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.