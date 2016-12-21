Police on Wednesday released surveillance images of a suspect in the stabbing of a tourist in midtown on Sunday morning.

Connor Rasmussen, 23, from Washington State, was stabbed in the back of his head at Madison Avenue and East 46th Street around 2 a.m. Sunday, the NYPD said.

The suspect fled westbound on East 46th Street, cops said. He is described as 5-feet-10 and in his 30s. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black sneakers and a black Jordan hooded sweatshirt.

Rasmussen was in the city celebrating his recent engagement, his fiancée said. He was treated at Bellevue Hospital Center and returned home on Monday.