The body of a Bronx woman who went missing days earlier was found in a wooded area in upper Manhattan Saturday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

No arrests have been made in connection with the death of Joan Viau, police said, but Viau's son, Joseph Garcia, 31, of Brooklyn, was arrested on Friday and charged with grand larceny for use of his mother's credit cards, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

A law enforcement source said on Friday that Garcia was being questioned in connection with her disappearance, and that Viau's car had been found with blood in it.

Viau, 52, was last seen outside her home on Carlisle Place in Williamsbridge on Monday. She was set to go to the Veterans Affairs hospital with her son, but never returned home, and her boyfriend reported her missing on Wednesday, police said.

Viau's body was found at 1:26 p.m. in the woods near West 187th Street and Chittenden Avenue, police said, a spot close to Fort Tyron Park above the George Washington Bridge. The medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death, police said.