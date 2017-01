The death of a 1-year-old Queens girl on Tuesday was ruled a homicide, police said Wednesday morning.

The girl’s mother, Shangbo Xiangshengjie, 33, of Elmhurst, was arrested and charged with murder, they said.

Sanggye Lhakyi, 1, was found unconscious inside 87-19 Elmhurst Ave. around 7 p.m. Tuesday night, cops said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cops did not immediately have further details about the incident.

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death, police said.