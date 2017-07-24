Muji is making the move to Williamsburg.

The Japanese home goods and apparel retailer will open its first Brooklyn store on Sept. 8, 2017, in an otherwise residential building at 200 Wythe Ave.

Toru Tsunoda, president of Muji USA, said the minimalist-style brand has been eying opportunities in Brooklyn for a while.

“We’re excited to finally become part of this vibrant district,” Tsunoda said in a statement. “As the neighborhood is home to young families and collectives of innovators, artists and design-conscious individuals, this area perfectly encapsulates the types of communities that continue to inspire our brand and inform our design processes.”

The 7,300-square-foot shop will collaborate with local artists on projects that pay homage to Brooklyn’s creative scene, the brand said in a release. In Japan, the company has partnered with designers on specific collections.

The Williamsburg store will include an embroidery station, where customers can customize textile goods with more than 300 designs. The shop will also offer apparel, kitchenware, furniture, interior and storage accessories, skin care and travel items.

Muji did not immediately respond to a request for how many new hires it would make for the launch.

Beyond Williamsburg, Muji said it will be adding a number of stores in celebration of its 10th anniversary in the United States. This includes reopening its SoHo store, which was temporarily closed in March for refurbishment.