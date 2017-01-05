Put away the ornaments, unplug those holiday lights and sweep up those pine leaves — it’s mulch time in New York.

The city will hold its annual “Mulchfest” this weekend to allow people to dispose of holiday trees for free in an environmentally friendly way.

Mitchell Silver, the city’s parks commissioner, said the event has become a New York tradition since it began 20 years ago.

“New Year’s gives a new opportunity for a fresh start,” he said at a mulch demo in McCarren Park Thursday.

In 2005, city wood chippers disposed of 5,000 trees. Last year that number had grown to 30,000.

New Yorkers can bring their trees to 30 chipping sites and 48 drop-off sites between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Locations include the Prospect Park Circle, Tompkins Square Park and Astoria Park.

A full list is available on the parks department’s website and by calling 311.

The chopping sites will offer participants a free bag of mulch, which they can use to nourish tree beds and gardens. The city has been using some of Mulchfest’s byproducts on trees and greenspace, according to Kathryn Garcia, the sanitation commissioner.

“This is part of the overarching goal of sending less waste to the landfills,” she said.