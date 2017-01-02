It's been an eventful first 100 days for

It's been an eventful first 100 days for new NYPD Commissioner James P. O'Neill, shown above speaking with officers during a security tour of Times Square on New Year's Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

Comments

More like this

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the launch of New state team to enforce minimum wage law MTA chairman Tom Prendergast, left, has announced that MTA chairman Tom Prendergast announces retirement Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will preside over New Congress to consider Obamacare, Trump appointees

Comments