NYPD Commissioner James P. O'Neill pins the badge

NYPD Commissioner James P. O'Neill pins the badge of James McNaughton, a transit cop killed in Iraq in 2005 while in the Army reserves, on new Officer Matthew Fallon, at a ceremony Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Credit: NYPD)

