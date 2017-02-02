The New York Cosmos and Ottawa Fury FC play a

The New York Cosmos and Ottawa Fury FC play a game at MCU Park on May 2, 2015. (Credit: Brad Penner)

Comments

More like this

B, D, F and M trains will skip Major changes coming to B, D, F, M trains on weeknights New York City organizations have planned protests against Your guide to anti-Trump protests planned around the city Jury deliberations have begun in the retrial for The Etan Patz case explained

Comments