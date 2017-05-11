HIGHLIGHTS Newsday readers respond to topics covered.

I see all these folks complaining about the firing of FBI Director James Comey, saying it’s convenient timing [“Trump fires Comey,” News, May 10]. Do these people not realize that getting rid of Comey does not magically stop any possible investigation into President Donald Trump?

Why can’t they see it for what it is: the firing of an inept employee?

Jason Cohen, Holtsville

I don’t think destroying the Constitution was on the list of hoped-for accomplishments of all the people who voted for Donald Trump.

I believe his objective in firing FBI Director James Comey was to quell any Russian collusion investigation. That won’t work. Even Republican allies of Trump are questioning this move.

He has been telling us that he is very smart, but this action was not smart. In fact, it is now likely that there will be a special prosecutor.

We all get frustrated from time to time with the workings of politics, but it is still important that the people we install understand the role of checks and balances. Our Constitution has saved this nation in the past. I believe it will this time, too.

Ernest M. Fazio, Centerport

President Donald Trump had a good first 100 days [“America, not yet winning,” Editorial, April 30]. He is addressing all of his campaign promises, which is more then many past presidents have done.

Trump has appointed an outstanding judge to the U.S. Supreme Court. The stock market is doing great. He’s encouraging the creation of jobs in many industries.

House Speaker Paul Ryan had been a disappointment to Trump. If Ryan can’t keep the Republican Congress in line, then it should get someone who can. The Trump team is working on the mess called Obamacare. He just gave us a look at the new tax plan, and I love the idea of just three brackets.

As for foreign policy, we finally have a president who stands up for America. He’s letting the world know we must be dealt with fairly and honestly, no more being walked over by our enemies.

During the Trump years, I believe we will see real growth in the middle class. I believe the best is yet to come.

Gene Lindsay, Mastic

The most important provision in our Bill of Rights is a free press [“Obama, Yates: We warned on Flynn,” News, May 9]. Without it, democracy crumbles. President Donald Trump’s continuous castigation of the media reveals his ignorance of the fundamentals that have made this country great.

Norman Shainmark, Wantagh

I am weeping for my country. We have elected a president who is making a travesty of our Constitution. I believe he fears being exposed in his dealings with Russia. He praises Russian President Vladimir Putin, one of the most despotic leaders of all time.

The head of the FBI, James Comey, was making progress in the investigation into whether President Donald Trump’s associates had dealings with Russia. So, Comey was dismissed. Putin would have been more subtle. In Russia, Comey might simply have disappeared.

We are slowly slipping from a constitutional government into autocratic rule, led by a dictator who removes anyone who stands in his way.

Vincent Grabinsky, West Babylon

Who will pay legal fees of Hempstead IDA?

The May 3 news story “Mall owners criticize IDA reversal,” regarding the withdrawal of tax breaks for the Green Acres Mall, has me asking how many of the Hempstead Town Industrial Development Agency’s board members could be paying for defense attorneys when the mall owners sue.

As a resident of the Town of Hempstead, I do not want to subsidize ill-advised decisions that will now cost me and every taxpayer undetermined amounts. I want to see a written estimate of what this lawsuit is going to cost, and then I want a public vote on whether we, the taxpayers of the town, will agree to pay for it.

The tax levy percentage increased, leading to higher taxes. The 2 percent tax cap was a good theory; it just doesn’t work to hold down taxes when the numbers are manipulated to circumvent it. The residents should not pay to subsidize the fiasco in Valley Stream.

Debra Gerrity, North Bellmore