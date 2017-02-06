This aerial view of Kennedy Airport on Dec.

This aerial view of Kennedy Airport on Dec. 9, 2011, shows the residential communities around it. (Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett)

Comments

More like this

The city's police body camera contract with Vievu De Blasio, Stringer battle over body camera contract President Donald Trump's order on immigration and refugees A breakdown of Trump's immigration ban New York City organizations have planned protests against Your guide to anti-Trump protests planned around the city

Comments