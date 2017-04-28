New York City can be beautiful from the ground, but it's truly a sight to behold from above.
We took some stunning aerial shots of the city -- from the iconic Empire State Building to Coney Island during the 2016 Mermaid Parade.
Scroll down for some of our favorite shots.
One World Trade Center
Lower Manhattan
The Statue of Liberty
The Empire State Building
West Side skyline
East River bridges
The Verrazano–Narrows Bridge
One World Trade Center
Coney Island
Coney Island
St. George Ferry Terminal
Governors Island
Madison Square Garden
