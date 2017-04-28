New York City can be beautiful from the ground, but it's truly a sight to behold from above.

We took some stunning aerial shots of the city -- from the iconic Empire State Building to Coney Island during the 2016 Mermaid Parade.

Scroll down for some of our favorite shots.

One World Trade Center

An aerial view of One World Trade Center
An aerial view of One World Trade Center and the lower Manhattan skyline on June 19, 2016. (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin)

Lower Manhattan

One World Trade stands out above Lower Manhattan
One World Trade stands out above Lower Manhattan at dusk on Sept. 8, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)

The Statue of Liberty

The Statue of Liberty and the lower Manhattan
The Statue of Liberty and the lower Manhattan skyline on June 19, 2016. (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin)

The Empire State Building

The Empire State Building is seen in this
The Empire State Building is seen in this Manhattan skyline photo from June 19, 2016. (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin)

West Side skyline

An aerial view of the West Side skyline
An aerial view of the West Side skyline of Manhattan and Central Park is seen in this photo from June 19, 2016. (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin)

East River bridges

The Brooklyn Bridge, foreground, and the Williamsburg Bridge
The Brooklyn Bridge, foreground, and the Williamsburg Bridge are seen in this aerial photo from June 19, 2016. (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin)

The Verrazano–Narrows Bridge

The Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, linking Staten Island and Brooklyn,
The Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, linking Staten Island and Brooklyn, is seen in this aerial photo taken on June 19, 2016. (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin)

One World Trade Center

One World Trade Center and lower Manhattan are
One World Trade Center and lower Manhattan are seen in this aerial view from June 19, 2016. (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin)

Coney Island

The Mermaid Parade on Coney Island in Brooklyn
The Mermaid Parade on Coney Island in Brooklyn is seen in this aerial photo from June 19, 2016. (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin)

Coney Island

An aerial view of Coney Island is seen
An aerial view of Coney Island is seen in this June 19, 2016, photo. (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin)

St. George Ferry Terminal

The St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island
The St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island is seen in this aerial photo taken on June 19, 2016. (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin)

Governors Island

An aerial view of Governors Island and lower
An aerial view of Governors Island and lower Manhattan is seen in this photo from June 19, 2016. (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin)

Madison Square Garden

Manhattan's West Side skyline and Madison Square Garden
Manhattan's West Side skyline and Madison Square Garden can be seen in this aerial view of Manhattan, taken on June 19, 2016. (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin)

Central Park

Central Park is seen in this aerial shot
Central Park is seen in this aerial shot of Manhattan on June 19, 2016. (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin)

Central Park Reservoir

Manhattan's West Side skyline and the Central Park
Manhattan's West Side skyline and the Central Park Reservoir are seen in this aerial photo from June 19, 2016. (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin)

United Nations

The United Nations, Citicorp building and 432 Park
The United Nations, Citicorp building and 432 Park Ave. are seen in this June 19, 2016, aerial photo of Manhattan. (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin)