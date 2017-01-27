Whether you're a history buff, love photography or maybe feel like you were born in the wrong decade, these photos of New York City in the 1960s offer a glimpse into city life during another era.

From sitting on the subway to painting the Empire State Building, take a look at photos ranging from every day street life to major events that shaped the '60s in New York City.

A view from the Empire State Building in 1964 Tourists from Brazil and Germany take in the view from the observation deck on the 85th floor of the Empire State Building on Jan. 16, 1964. (Credit: Newsday / Dick Kraus) Tourists from Brazil and Germany take in the view from the observation deck on the 85th floor of the Empire State Building on Jan. 16, 1964. (Credit: Newsday / Dick Kraus)

Painting the Empire State Building in 1962 Jack Engleman, of the Bronx, and Harry Dane, of Bayside, Queens, begin work painting the tower of the Empire State Building on Aug. 2, 1962. The men are standing in an enclosure that houses one of the beacon lights adorning the skyscraper. (Credit: Newsday / Cliff De Bear) Jack Engleman, of the Bronx, and Harry Dane, of Bayside, Queens, begin work painting the tower of the Empire State Building on Aug. 2, 1962. The men are standing in an enclosure that houses one of the beacon lights adorning the skyscraper. (Credit: Newsday / Cliff De Bear)

St. Patrick's Cathedral in 1964 Cardinal Francis Spellman leaves the reviewing stand and descends the steps of St. Patrick's Cathedral to greet a group of marchers in the St. Patrick's Day parade on March 17, 1964. (Credit: Newsday / James O'Rourke) Cardinal Francis Spellman leaves the reviewing stand and descends the steps of St. Patrick's Cathedral to greet a group of marchers in the St. Patrick's Day parade on March 17, 1964. (Credit: Newsday / James O'Rourke)

Old Penn Station building in 1962 Pickets march in front of the old Penn Station, protesting the demolition of the building on Aug. 2, 1962. (Credit: Newsday / James O'Rourke) Pickets march in front of the old Penn Station, protesting the demolition of the building on Aug. 2, 1962. (Credit: Newsday / James O'Rourke)

Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx in 1969 A view of Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx on March 26, 1969. At left is a pillar of the Bruckner Expressway. (Credit: Newsday / Tom Maguire) A view of Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx on March 26, 1969. At left is a pillar of the Bruckner Expressway. (Credit: Newsday / Tom Maguire)

A lone "bunny" walks the picket line outside the Playboy Club in Manhattan on Feb. 6, 1967, during a strike. (Credit: Newsday / Stan Wolfson) A lone "bunny" walks the picket line outside the Playboy Club in Manhattan on Feb. 6, 1967, during a strike. (Credit: Newsday / Stan Wolfson)

USS Duluth at the New York Naval Shipyard in 1966 The USS Duluth, the last ship constructed at the New York Naval Shipyard in Brooklyn, hits the dock as she is pulled by a tugboat on Feb. 1, 1966. The ship sustained a small gash above the water line. The shipyard was closed at the end of June 1966 as a governmental cost-saving effort after 146 years in service. (Credit: Newsday / Tom Maguire) The USS Duluth, the last ship constructed at the New York Naval Shipyard in Brooklyn, hits the dock as she is pulled by a tugboat on Feb. 1, 1966. The ship sustained a small gash above the water line. The shipyard was closed at the end of June 1966 as a governmental cost-saving effort after 146 years in service. (Credit: Newsday / Tom Maguire)

Riding the subway in 1964 A woman rides the subway at night on the Brighton Beach line in Brooklyn on June 1, 1964. (Credit: Newsday / Lawrence Mulvehill) A woman rides the subway at night on the Brighton Beach line in Brooklyn on June 1, 1964. (Credit: Newsday / Lawrence Mulvehill)

The Mayfair Theatre marquee in 1968 The marquee for the Mayfair Theatre on West 46th Street advertised "Live Burlesk" on Feb. 20, 1968. (Credit: Newsday / Alan Raia) The marquee for the Mayfair Theatre on West 46th Street advertised "Live Burlesk" on Feb. 20, 1968. (Credit: Newsday / Alan Raia)

Waiting for the ferry to Staten Island in 1961 Before the opening of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in 1964, the main way to get to Staten Island from Manhattan or Brooklyn was by ferry. In this June 29, 1961, photo, cars wait at the dock for a ferry. (Credit: Newsday / Jim Nightingale) Before the opening of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in 1964, the main way to get to Staten Island from Manhattan or Brooklyn was by ferry. In this June 29, 1961, photo, cars wait at the dock for a ferry. (Credit: Newsday / Jim Nightingale)

Giordano's Market on Staten Island in 1964 Giordano's Market located at Hylan Boulevard and Cromwell Avenue on Staten Island on June 5, 1964. (Credit: Newsday / Marvin Sussman) Giordano's Market located at Hylan Boulevard and Cromwell Avenue on Staten Island on June 5, 1964. (Credit: Newsday / Marvin Sussman)

Model homes on Staten Island in 1965 As parts of Staten Island were being rapidly developed, three model homes were ready for viewing on July 14, 1965. The Hylan Terrace Homes models were located at Tysens Lane and Amboy Road. (Credit: Newsday / Tom Maguire) As parts of Staten Island were being rapidly developed, three model homes were ready for viewing on July 14, 1965. The Hylan Terrace Homes models were located at Tysens Lane and Amboy Road. (Credit: Newsday / Tom Maguire)

JFK Airport, then known as Idlewild Airport, in 1960 The New York International building at Idlewild Airport in Jamaica, Queens, on Feb. 14, 1960. The airport was renamed in honor of John F. Kennedy in December, 1963. (Credit: Newsday / Dick Nightingale) The New York International building at Idlewild Airport in Jamaica, Queens, on Feb. 14, 1960. The airport was renamed in honor of John F. Kennedy in December, 1963. (Credit: Newsday / Dick Nightingale)

Snow on the Grand Central Parkway in 1969 Cars stuck in snow on the Grand Central Parkway, at the Shea Stadium exit, in Queens on Feb. 10, 1969. (Credit: Newsday) Cars stuck in snow on the Grand Central Parkway, at the Shea Stadium exit, in Queens on Feb. 10, 1969. (Credit: Newsday)

Mets at Shea Stadium in 1969 In the top of the 9th inning, confetti starts to fly at Shea Stadium on Sept. 24, 1969. The Mets had clinched the National League Division title with their victory against the St. Louis Cardinals. (Credit: Newsday / Joe Dombroski) In the top of the 9th inning, confetti starts to fly at Shea Stadium on Sept. 24, 1969. The Mets had clinched the National League Division title with their victory against the St. Louis Cardinals. (Credit: Newsday / Joe Dombroski)

Sanitation strike in 1968 Garbage trucks sit idle at sanitation garage No. 63 near Bell Boulevard in Bayside, Queens, during a sanitation strike on Feb. 6, 1968. (Credit: Newsday / Dick Yarwood) Garbage trucks sit idle at sanitation garage No. 63 near Bell Boulevard in Bayside, Queens, during a sanitation strike on Feb. 6, 1968. (Credit: Newsday / Dick Yarwood)

Sanitation strike in 1968: Garbage piled high Women walk past stacks of garbage on West 11th Street during the sanitation strike on Feb. 5, 1968. (Credit: Newsday / Jim Nightingale) Women walk past stacks of garbage on West 11th Street during the sanitation strike on Feb. 5, 1968. (Credit: Newsday / Jim Nightingale)

Sanitation strike in 1968: Piles of garbage Piles of garbage sit on East 43rd Street during the sanitation strike on Feb. 6, 1968. (Credit: Newsday / Alan Raia) Piles of garbage sit on East 43rd Street during the sanitation strike on Feb. 6, 1968. (Credit: Newsday / Alan Raia)

Blackout in 1965: Red Cross helps out A Red Cross wagon offers coffee to stranded passengers at the LIRR station in Jamaica, Queens, during the blackout on Nov. 9, 1965. (Credit: Newsday / Marvin Sussman) A Red Cross wagon offers coffee to stranded passengers at the LIRR station in Jamaica, Queens, during the blackout on Nov. 9, 1965. (Credit: Newsday / Marvin Sussman)

Blackout in 1965: Waiting for the phone booth A line of people wait for the telephone in front of Grand Central Terminal during the blackout on Nov. 9, 1965. (Credit: Newsday / John Curran) A line of people wait for the telephone in front of Grand Central Terminal during the blackout on Nov. 9, 1965. (Credit: Newsday / John Curran)

Blackout in 1965: Commuters scramble to get home A large searchlight illuminates Penn Station in Manhattan as commuters try to figure out how they'll get home during the blackout on Nov. 9, 1965. (Credit: Newsday / John Curran) A large searchlight illuminates Penn Station in Manhattan as commuters try to figure out how they'll get home during the blackout on Nov. 9, 1965. (Credit: Newsday / John Curran)

Blackout in 1965: Stranded commuters Stranded commuters take advantage of a new car on display in the lobby of Grand Central Terminal during the blackout on Nov. 9, 1965. (Credit: Newsday / Jim Cavanagh) Stranded commuters take advantage of a new car on display in the lobby of Grand Central Terminal during the blackout on Nov. 9, 1965. (Credit: Newsday / Jim Cavanagh)

Blackout in 1965: JFK Airport taxi lines Air travelers line up for taxis at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens during the blackout on Nov. 9, 1965. (Credit: Newsday / Jim Maguire) Air travelers line up for taxis at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens during the blackout on Nov. 9, 1965. (Credit: Newsday / Jim Maguire)

New York World's Fair in 1965 People attend the season's opening day of the New York World's Fair in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park on April 21, 1965. (Credit: Newsday / Dick Kraus) People attend the season's opening day of the New York World's Fair in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park on April 21, 1965. (Credit: Newsday / Dick Kraus)

Top of the Fair restaurant in 1965 A nighttime view from the "Top of the Fair," a 1,100-seat restaurant at the New York World's Fair in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park on April 21, 1965. (Credit: Newsday / Dick Morseman) A nighttime view from the "Top of the Fair," a 1,100-seat restaurant at the New York World's Fair in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park on April 21, 1965. (Credit: Newsday / Dick Morseman)

New York World's Fair in 1965: A view from above Aeriel view of a portion of the New York World's Fair in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park on Sept. 6, 1965. (Credit: Newsday) Aeriel view of a portion of the New York World's Fair in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park on Sept. 6, 1965. (Credit: Newsday)

Peace Corps trainees in 1962 Peace Corps trainees Jacquelyn Roberto and Richard Schenk on Amsterdam Avenue and 92nd Street on Oct. 10, 1962. (Credit: Tom Maguire) Peace Corps trainees Jacquelyn Roberto and Richard Schenk on Amsterdam Avenue and 92nd Street on Oct. 10, 1962. (Credit: Tom Maguire)

Barbara Streisand at 'Funny Girl' premiere in 1968 Barbara Streisand and husband Elliott Gould enter the Criterion Theater at Broadway and 43rd Street in Manhattan for the premiere of Streisand's film "Funny Girl" on Sept. 18, 1968. (Credit: Newsday / Ken Spencer) Barbara Streisand and husband Elliott Gould enter the Criterion Theater at Broadway and 43rd Street in Manhattan for the premiere of Streisand's film "Funny Girl" on Sept. 18, 1968. (Credit: Newsday / Ken Spencer)

Protest in Washington Square Park in 1961 Folklorist Israel Young leads a protest against a ban on folk music in Washington Square Park on April 9, 1961. Protest signs read "Folk singers here, not Long Island." (Credit: Newsday / Dick Kraus) Folklorist Israel Young leads a protest against a ban on folk music in Washington Square Park on April 9, 1961. Protest signs read "Folk singers here, not Long Island." (Credit: Newsday / Dick Kraus)

Folk singers in Washington Square Park in 1964 Folk singers gathered in Washington Square Park on Aug. 2, 1964. (Credit: Bob Luckey) Folk singers gathered in Washington Square Park on Aug. 2, 1964. (Credit: Bob Luckey)

Greenwich Village in 1965 A nighttime view of people walking down the street in Greenwich Village on Dec.17, 1965. (Credit: Bill Senft) A nighttime view of people walking down the street in Greenwich Village on Dec.17, 1965. (Credit: Bill Senft)

A celebration of the Chinese New Year 4663, the year of the serpent, in Chinatown on Feb. 2, 1965. (Credit: Alan Raia) A celebration of the Chinese New Year 4663, the year of the serpent, in Chinatown on Feb. 2, 1965. (Credit: Alan Raia)

Dragons dance in the street in Chinatown, ushering in the Chinese New Year 4663, the year of the serpent, on Feb. 2, 1965. (Credit: Alan Raia) Dragons dance in the street in Chinatown, ushering in the Chinese New Year 4663, the year of the serpent, on Feb. 2, 1965. (Credit: Alan Raia)

Sally Steele of the Sinclair Oil Corp's Dinoland exhibit sets a model dinosaur back on its pedestal on July 2, 1965, while the Botsford family of Connecticut looks on. The dinosaur was one of two models that were returned to the World's Fair exhibit at Flushing Meadows Park after three college men had stolen them as a prank. (Credit: Cliff De Bear) Sally Steele of the Sinclair Oil Corp's Dinoland exhibit sets a model dinosaur back on its pedestal on July 2, 1965, while the Botsford family of Connecticut looks on. The dinosaur was one of two models that were returned to the World's Fair exhibit at Flushing Meadows Park after three college men had stolen them as a prank. (Credit: Cliff De Bear)

Peter Stanford, president of the South Street Seaport, and Mayor John Lindsay at a ceremony marking the beginning of the Seaport restoration on May 15, 1969. The ceremony took place at Peck Slip and Front Street, the site of first Seaport building to be restored. (Credit: Jim Cavanaugh) Peter Stanford, president of the South Street Seaport, and Mayor John Lindsay at a ceremony marking the beginning of the Seaport restoration on May 15, 1969. The ceremony took place at Peck Slip and Front Street, the site of first Seaport building to be restored. (Credit: Jim Cavanaugh)

Mayor John Lindsay and city council president Frank O'Connor ride the subway back to City Hall after a news conference in support a transportation bond proposition on Nov. 6, 1967. (Credit: Alan Raia) Mayor John Lindsay and city council president Frank O'Connor ride the subway back to City Hall after a news conference in support a transportation bond proposition on Nov. 6, 1967. (Credit: Alan Raia)