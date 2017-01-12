NYC is implementing a mentoring initiative in 400 high schools that hopes to serve 40,000 students a year by 2022, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chief Service Officer Paula Gavin announced Thursday.

About 9,000 adult mentors volunteer now; the city would like to increase that number to 14,000. Participants, who are asked to meet with a student four to six times per year and keep in touch monthly by phone or email, must consent to a criminal background check.

At-risk youth with mentors are 37% less likely to skip a class, 81% more likely to participate regularly in sports or extracurricular activities and 55% more likely to enroll in college, according to the City Hall, which will be reaching out to groups, associations, colleges, churches, businesses and city employees, to solicit more mentoring volunteers.

A PSA has been launched to encourage New Yorkers to mentor. more information on mentoring can be obtained by visiting nyc.gov/service.